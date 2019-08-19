Ready for a colorful start to the fair

Benton Franklin Fair and Rodeo Grand Parade The 2017 Benton Franklin Fair and Rodeo Grand Parade. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK The 2017 Benton Franklin Fair and Rodeo Grand Parade.

Beatriz Miranda of Pasco decorates her shaved ice and frozen lemonade stand on Monday with colorful strings of artificial flowers in preparation for the five-day, 71st annual Benton Franklin Fair & Rodeo in Kennewick. The fair opens Tuesday.

The fairgrounds in Kennnewick was buzzing with vendors, fair officials, carnival workers and local youngsters preparing their animals and displays getting ready for “The Best Week of Summer.”