Local
Sushi has come to Southridge
Yonok Kang has opened — and sold — sushi and teriyaki restaurants from Sunnyside to the Tri-Cities.
Now, the serial restaurateur is back with her biggest, boldest undertaking yet.
Tokyo Sushi & Teriyaki recently opened at 3617 Plaza Way in Kennewick’s Southridge area.
The space once housed Mai House Seafood Bar and Grill and later Fredy’s Bar and Grill.
The high-profile spot was dark after Fredy’s closed unexpectedly in November 2017.
Kang calls Plaza Way a dream location.
She lives in nearby Canyon Lakes and had long eyed the prominent space in one of the Tri-Cities’ fastest growing retail corridors.
“I know I can be successful here,” Kang said.
Kang and her crew gave it a major cleanup and redecorated with Japanese lanterns and other touches. The makeover includes a standalone sushi bar where chef Eric Kim prepares stunning dishes.
Kang learned the restaurant business in Seattle restaurants when she first immigrated to the U.S.
She and her husband moved to Eastern Washington after driving through Sunnyside and spying an opportunity to serve sushi and a menu inspired by Japanese, Chinese and her native South Korean cuisine.
They launched and later sold Sakura Teriyaki and Sushi.
Next up was Osaka Sushi and Teriyaki in western Kennewick. She sold that business three years ago.
After a brief break, she was back in business with Shogun Sushi & Teriyaki, catering to Hanford workers in north Richland in 2017. She sold that restaurant in April.
Tokyo is her largest yet, with a spacious dining room and a patio, all centered on the sushi bar.
Hours are 10:30 a.m. to 9:30 p.m. Monday to Saturday, and 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Sundays.
Happy hour is 3-6 p.m. with $2.50 beers, including Japanese imports, and $1 off wine and sake deals.
Lunch specials are offered from 10:30 to 2:30 p.m. weekdays.
