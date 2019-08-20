Sushi has come to Southridge

Yonok Kang opened the Tokyo Sushi & Teriyaki restaurant in late July at 3617 Plaza Way in Kennewick. Tri-City Herald

Yonok Kang has opened — and sold — sushi and teriyaki restaurants from Sunnyside to the Tri-Cities.

Now, the serial restaurateur is back with her biggest, boldest undertaking yet.

Tokyo Sushi & Teriyaki recently opened at 3617 Plaza Way in Kennewick’s Southridge area.

The space once housed Mai House Seafood Bar and Grill and later Fredy’s Bar and Grill.

The Kennewick restaurant space that once housed Mai House Seafood & Grill and later Fredy’s Bar & Grill has reopened as Tokyo Sushi & Teriyaki. Courtesy Tokyo Sushi & Teriyaki

The high-profile spot was dark after Fredy’s closed unexpectedly in November 2017.

Kang calls Plaza Way a dream location.

She lives in nearby Canyon Lakes and had long eyed the prominent space in one of the Tri-Cities’ fastest growing retail corridors.

“I know I can be successful here,” Kang said.

Kang and her crew gave it a major cleanup and redecorated with Japanese lanterns and other touches. The makeover includes a standalone sushi bar where chef Eric Kim prepares stunning dishes.

Sushi chef Eric Kim prepares elaborate sushi dishes at Tokyo Sushi & Teriyaki, which opened in the former Mai House space in Kennewick in July. Courtesy Tokyo Sushi & Teriyaki

Kang learned the restaurant business in Seattle restaurants when she first immigrated to the U.S.

She and her husband moved to Eastern Washington after driving through Sunnyside and spying an opportunity to serve sushi and a menu inspired by Japanese, Chinese and her native South Korean cuisine.

They launched and later sold Sakura Teriyaki and Sushi.

Next up was Osaka Sushi and Teriyaki in western Kennewick. She sold that business three years ago.

After a brief break, she was back in business with Shogun Sushi & Teriyaki, catering to Hanford workers in north Richland in 2017. She sold that restaurant in April.

Tokyo Sushi & Teriyaki, which opened in late July in Kennewick, serves Bento box lunches. Courtesy Tokyo Sushi & Teriyaki

Tokyo is her largest yet, with a spacious dining room and a patio, all centered on the sushi bar.

Hours are 10:30 a.m. to 9:30 p.m. Monday to Saturday, and 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Sundays.

Happy hour is 3-6 p.m. with $2.50 beers, including Japanese imports, and $1 off wine and sake deals.

Lunch specials are offered from 10:30 to 2:30 p.m. weekdays.