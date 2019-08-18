Pasco family fight ends with bedroom on fire and 1 man burned

Best practices for preventing fires at home Accidental house fires are a serious safety threat. Learn how to cut down your risk by exercising these simple prevention tips. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Accidental house fires are a serious safety threat. Learn how to cut down your risk by exercising these simple prevention tips.

A fight between family members at a house in Pasco ended with a fire being set in a bedroom Saturday night.

One of the residents of the house was taken to the hospital with burns, said Pasco Fire Capt. Garrett Jenks.

Police arrived first at the house in the 900 block of West Opal Street and told firefighters that a fight that may have been domestic violence left one family member angry enough to set a fire.

The investigation into who set the fire is continuing, Jenks said.

Pasco firefighters, with help from Kennewick firefighters and Franklin Fire District 3, were able to put out the blaze before the house was destroyed.

Jenks said damage spread mostly through the attic, damaging an estimated 30 percent of the house.

No information was immediately available about the man who was taken to the hospital.