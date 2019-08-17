Gunfire may have sparked blaze in south Benton County

Fall wildfire danger to be high in the Pacific Northwest AccuWeather's fall outlook predicts dry and hot conditions in the Pacific Northwest, increasing the danger of large wildfires. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK AccuWeather's fall outlook predicts dry and hot conditions in the Pacific Northwest, increasing the danger of large wildfires.

A blaze south of Hover Park in Finley may have started with people shooting in the dry conditions.

People spotted the smoke in the coming from north of the intersection of Meals and Ayres roads shortly before 1 p.m. Saturday. Firefighters are working to contain the 10-acre blaze.

They stopped the fire’s progression to the east, and are trying to halt the west edge before it reaches Hover, Benton County Fire District 1 said.

Benton County sheriff’s deputies may close Meals Road south of Hover Road, and are asking people to to avoid the area.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Tri-City Herald content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

The fire is about four miles north of a fire that started near the intersection of Toothaker and Ayres road in late June, and burned about 75 acres.

This story is developing. Check back for more information.