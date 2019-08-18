Local

4 kitchens flunk their Mid-Columbia restaurant inspections

Lars Richins, Benton-Franklin Health District environmental health specialist, explains the top 5 food safety violations recorded by the department's inspectors in the Tri-Cities. By
Four restaurants failed and two earned perfect scores in the latest round of Tri-Cities health inspections.

The Benton-Franklin Health District’s food safety team released results from 10 inspections conducted the week of Aug. 3-9, 2019.

The health district regularly inspects more than 1,000 establishments that serve food to the public. Establishments are scrutinized in a 418-point scale for compliance with regulations designed to reduce the spread of food-borne illness.

Those earning 35 or more of the more serious red points or 25 or more on follow-ups are slated for additional review.

Direct questions and concerns to the health district, 509-460-4205.

Restaurants needing re-inspection

El Faro Taqueria 5 #0292, Event, Aug. 3, routine (40 red, 0 blue)

Notes: Improper hot holding, accurate thermometer not provided or used, lack of conformance with approved procedures.

Mezzo Thai Fusion (Caterer), Event, Aug. 9, follow-up (75 red, 0 blue)

Notes: Lack of active managerial control, inadequate hand washing facilities., improper hot holding, room temperature storage or improper use of time as a control, improper cold holding.

Sukarne (Deli), 402 N. Ely St., Kennewick, Aug. 6, follow-up (35 red, 0 blue)

Notes: Improper cooling procedures, lack of conformance with approved procedures.

Tacos La Esperanza #0114 (Mobile), Event, Aug. 6, routine (35 red, 0 blue)

Notes: Bare hand contact with ready-to-eat foods, improper cold holding.

Restaurants passing inspection

Carl’s Jr., 2804 W. Kennewick Ave., Kennewick, Aug. 6, routine, (0 red, 0 blue)

El Faro Taqueria 1 #0291, Event, Aug. 3, routine, ( 20 red, 3 blue)

Eli’s Bakery, 1113 W. Court St., Pasco, Aug. 6, routine (10 red, 0 blue)

Jimmy John’s, 3107 W. Kennewick Ave., Kennewick, Aug. 6, routine (10 red, 0 blue)

S & S Petroleum (Store), 1440 N. 20th Ave. Pasco, Aug. 8, routine (10 red, 2 blue)

Walgreens #01078 (Store), 2005 W. Court St., Pasco, Aug. 8, routine ( 0 red, 0 blue)

Wendy Culverwell
Wendy Culverwell writes about local government and politics, focusing on how those decisions affect your life. She also covers key business and economic development changes that shape our community. Her restaurant column and health inspection reports are reader favorites. She’s been a news reporter in Washington and Oregon for 25 years.
