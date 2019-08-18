4 kitchens flunk their Mid-Columbia restaurant inspections

Tri-City restaurant food safety violations explained Lars Richins, Benton-Franklin Health District environmental health specialist, explains the top 5 food safety violations recorded by the department's inspectors in the Tri-Cities. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Lars Richins, Benton-Franklin Health District environmental health specialist, explains the top 5 food safety violations recorded by the department's inspectors in the Tri-Cities.

Four restaurants failed and two earned perfect scores in the latest round of Tri-Cities health inspections.

The Benton-Franklin Health District’s food safety team released results from 10 inspections conducted the week of Aug. 3-9, 2019.

The health district regularly inspects more than 1,000 establishments that serve food to the public. Establishments are scrutinized in a 418-point scale for compliance with regulations designed to reduce the spread of food-borne illness.

Those earning 35 or more of the more serious red points or 25 or more on follow-ups are slated for additional review.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Tri-City Herald content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Direct questions and concerns to the health district, 509-460-4205.

Restaurants needing re-inspection

El Faro Taqueria 5 #0292, Event, Aug. 3, routine (40 red, 0 blue)

Notes: Improper hot holding, accurate thermometer not provided or used, lack of conformance with approved procedures.

Mezzo Thai Fusion (Caterer), Event, Aug. 9, follow-up (75 red, 0 blue)

Notes: Lack of active managerial control, inadequate hand washing facilities., improper hot holding, room temperature storage or improper use of time as a control, improper cold holding.

Sukarne (Deli), 402 N. Ely St., Kennewick, Aug. 6, follow-up (35 red, 0 blue)

Notes: Improper cooling procedures, lack of conformance with approved procedures.

Tacos La Esperanza #0114 (Mobile), Event, Aug. 6, routine (35 red, 0 blue)

Notes: Bare hand contact with ready-to-eat foods, improper cold holding.

Restaurants passing inspection

Carl’s Jr., 2804 W. Kennewick Ave., Kennewick, Aug. 6, routine, (0 red, 0 blue)

El Faro Taqueria 1 #0291, Event, Aug. 3, routine, ( 20 red, 3 blue)

Eli’s Bakery, 1113 W. Court St., Pasco, Aug. 6, routine (10 red, 0 blue)

Jimmy John’s, 3107 W. Kennewick Ave., Kennewick, Aug. 6, routine (10 red, 0 blue)

S & S Petroleum (Store), 1440 N. 20th Ave. Pasco, Aug. 8, routine (10 red, 2 blue)

Walgreens #01078 (Store), 2005 W. Court St., Pasco, Aug. 8, routine ( 0 red, 0 blue)