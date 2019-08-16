Franklin County reservoir water is toxic to dogs. Area has been closed to swimming

‘Outdoor Idaho’ examines algae threat in North Idaho lakes 'Outdoor Idaho' examined the algae threat in North Idaho lakes. Watch the full episode and read more about the issue at http://idahoptv.org/outdoors/shows/healthofourlakes/ Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK 'Outdoor Idaho' examined the algae threat in North Idaho lakes. Watch the full episode and read more about the issue at http://idahoptv.org/outdoors/shows/healthofourlakes/

Scooteney Reservoir north of Pasco in Franklin County has been closed to swimming after the same type of toxic algae that recently killed several dogs in the South was discovered there this week.

Four dogs in North Carolina and Georgia died earlier this month days after swimming in contaminated waters, McClatchy reported.

Scooteney Reservoir between Connell and Othello has elevated levels of the blue-green algae, Microcystin.

It is particularly dangerous for small children and animals, according to the Benton-Franklin Health District.

People and pets can be exposed to the potentially deadly toxin by ingesting the water.

Symptoms can appear in people in 30 minutes to 24 hours. They include jaundice, shock, abdominal pain, weakness, vomiting, severe thirst and a pulse that may be rapid or weak.

The toxin, which appears periodically in Scooteney Reservoir, usually remains for about a week before the bloom disappears.