Working on a hot tin roof

Park Place complex taking shape in Richland

Workers from Fowler General Construction Inc. of Richland are making progress on the estimated $20 million Park Place Apartments and retail complex project at 650 George Washington Way in Richland. By
Richland, WA

A worker from Fowler General Construction of Richland uses a special tool Thursday to attach steel roof sections to one of two new retail buildings under construction at 650 George Washington Way in Richland.

The $20 million apartment and retail complex project features a 104-unit, four-story apartment building and twin retail buildings near Howard Amon Park.

The Crown Group, a Chicago-based company, held a groundbreaking ceremony in March for the estimated 15-month project.

