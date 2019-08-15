Local
Working on a hot tin roof
Park Place complex taking shape in Richland
A worker from Fowler General Construction of Richland uses a special tool Thursday to attach steel roof sections to one of two new retail buildings under construction at 650 George Washington Way in Richland.
The $20 million apartment and retail complex project features a 104-unit, four-story apartment building and twin retail buildings near Howard Amon Park.
The Crown Group, a Chicago-based company, held a groundbreaking ceremony in March for the estimated 15-month project.
Watch drone a video:
