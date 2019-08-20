This Tri-Cities girl has barrel racing in her blood. She’s off to the world finals

This 11-year-old Kennewick barrel racer is heading to the Junior World Finals Meet 11-year-old Bailie Berry. She is a barrel racer and is heading to the Junior World Finals. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Meet 11-year-old Bailie Berry. She is a barrel racer and is heading to the Junior World Finals.

Bailie Berry’s passion for horse barrel racing is in her blood.

Her grandma barrel raced, her aunt barrel raced and her mom Sandi barrel raced.

But it’s Bailie’s natural ability that wows crowds and announcers alike, Sandi Berry said.

And it’s something that has put her on the world stage for the second year in a row.

The 11-year-old and her horse Rush will compete in Las Vegas the National Finals Rodeo’s Junior World Finals in December.

Bailie started barrel racing at 2, when all she could do was be led around on a pony by her mom.

When Ballie was finally old enough to do it herself, Sandi Berry noticed she had a knack for it.

“I was never ever worried she was gonna fall off; she had a real natural seat on her horse,” Sandi Berry said. “The announcers are always like, ‘Well, watch this little thing go!’ ”

Last year, she got 14th place at the world finals.

Bailie said she wants to win this year. She got first place in the regional qualifier.

She’s been practicing 30 to 40 minutes every day and is doing what she can to keep Rush in peak shape.

“She rarely misses a day riding,” Sandi said.

Bailie also will get to ride at this year’s Horse Heaven Round-up Rodeo — she’s carrying American flag into the arena Wednesday night. She said she hopes that someday when she’s older, she can barrel race in her hometown rodeo.

Though Bailie will be competing in one of the sport’s biggest arenas, she doesn’t want the credit.

“I just have a really lucky horse,” she said.