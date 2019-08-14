Industrial fire destroys half of downtown Kennewick food processor building

A Kennewick vegetable processing center is still smoldering Wednesday morning after fire tore through two floors of the industrial building overnight.

Firefighters first learned about the blaze around 10:30 p.m. when people spotted smoke near Fruitland Street and Railroad Avenue, said fire Battalion Chief Tod Kreutz.

Fire crews soon discovered flames and smoke inside the Baker Produce plant across the railroad tracks from the Tri-City Herald in downtown Kennewick.

They soon found it was going to be impossible to douse the blaze from inside and began working to stop it from spreading to other parts of the processing complex.

Crews have been able to protect a good portion of the manufacturing equipment by keeping the fire from advancing, he said.

The 12,000-square-foot building dates back to 1963 when pieces were brought in by rail. They process potatoes, asparagus, apples and cherries throughout the year.

Sections of the building are continuing to burn, and firefighters haven’t been able to get inside yet, Kreutz said. They plan to bring in heavy equipment that will let them get to the remaining flames.

No workers were inside of the building when it started burning, and no firefighters were hurt as they worked to contain the blaze.

Deputy Fire Marshal Brian Ellis said they had the flames contained within an hour and a half. The damage inside is significant, and at least half of the two-story building burned.

Firefighters are still working to determine how it started.

Kennewick was joined by Pasco and Richland fire departments, along with Benton County Fire districts 1, 2 and 4 and Franklin County Fire Distrct 3.

The Benton County Assessor estimates the entire complex’s value is $920,000.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.