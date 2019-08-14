Kitten keeps on truckin’ after a dog named Daisy tried to thwart his rescue

Some of most pet-friendly cities, according to WalletHub WalletHub compared the pet-friendliness of the 100 largest U.S. cities by looking at several key metrics, such as pet businesses per capita and walkability. See what cities top the 2019 list. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK WalletHub compared the pet-friendliness of the 100 largest U.S. cities by looking at several key metrics, such as pet businesses per capita and walkability. See what cities top the 2019 list.

An abandoned kitten whose rescue was almost derailed by a mischievous dog is healthy and doing well at the Tri-Cities Animal Shelter.

The brown and black tabby has been named Trucker after his rescuer and will go to foster care until he’s big enough to be put up for adoption, the shelter said.

While Trucker isn’t yet ready for adoption, plenty of dogs and cats are. Visit the animal control website at tri-citiesanimalshelter.com for more information.

Trucker’s tragic yet hilarious rescue made news when Pasco police shared his misadventures on Facebook.

A Good Samaritan spotted the tiny kitty on Interstate 182 near 20th Avenue from the cab of her truck.

She couldn’t stop, but soon returned in her personal vehicle. Daisy the dog was riding shotgun.

When the driver left her car to fetch the kitten, Daisy’s paws found their way to the door lock.

Daisy was only too happy to show off her window-lowering skills after the police arrived. The would-be rescuer got back into her car, and police delivered the kitten to the shelter.