TRIDEC faces change of leadership for first time in 16 years

Carl Adrian, president and CEO of the Tri-City Development Council, right, is leaving after 16 years leading the region’s leading economic development agency. Tri-City Herald

Carl Adrian will retire as president and CEO of the Tri-City Industrial Council at the end of January.

The longtime head of the region’s leading economic development agency notified TRIDEC’s executive committee of his plans Tuesday.

Originally from Nebraska, Adrian joined TRIDEC in 2003. Prior to that, he led the Cedar Valley Economic Development Corp. in Iowa and held similar positions in Casper, Wyo., and the Quad-City area of Iowa and Illinois.

He is TRIDEC’s longest-serving president.

TRIDEC will establish a search committee to conduct a search for a new president.

TRIDEC is a membership-based program that promotes the Mid-Columbia economy through business retention and recruitment and promoting trade relationships.

It has a dual mission of promoting economic diversification while advocating for stable federal funding for the Hanford cleanup.