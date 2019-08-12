Smoke alarms save family of four. It was 1 of 2 home fires in Finley that day

Best practices for preventing fires at home Accidental house fires are a serious safety threat. Learn how to cut down your risk by exercising these simple prevention tips. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Accidental house fires are a serious safety threat. Learn how to cut down your risk by exercising these simple prevention tips.

Firefighters were not able to save the home of a family of four in Finley on Sunday.

Shortly after 4 a.m. Sunday smoke detectors alerted the couple and their two young children that their stucco-covered house on E. Locust Private Road SE was on fire, said Tracy Baker, with Benton County Fire District 1.

The family was able to get out safely, she said.

But firefighters arrived to find the single-story house engulfed in flames.

The fire appeared to have started in the garage and then spread into the house, Baker said. It’s not clear how it started.

The family is now staying with relatives.

Motorhome fire

A motorhome fire Sunday night on Yew Street in Finley was contained before it spread to nearby vehicles. Courtesy Benton County Fire District 1

The second fire was reported off Yew Street about 9:30 p.m.

The owner of the property thought he smelled something burning earlier in the evening but couldn’t find anything wrong.

The fire was in a motorhome being rented out, Baker said. The person living there was not home at the time.

Although the motorhome could not be saved, firefighters kept the fire from spreading to nearby vehicles and a trailer.

The cause has not been determined.