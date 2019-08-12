Weekend storm wrecks Benton County Commission chambers in the historic courthouse

The Benton County Commission is being forced out of its usual meeting spot after weekend rains flooded their meeting chambers in Prosser. Tri-City Herald

The Benton County Commission is being forced to move its weekly meeting because of water damage to its usual quarters at the county’s Prosser courthouse.

A faulty roof drain is being blamed for allowing rain to soak into the building and damage the meeting chambers.

The National Weather Service said 0.4 inches fell in Prosser between Saturday and Sunday afternoon as thunder and lightning storms moved through the region.

About a third of an inch fell in the Tri-Cities, as measured in Richland.

The courthouse damage was discovered Monday morning. It’s unclear how much it will cost to repair.

Commissioners will hold their regular 9 a.m. Tuesday meeting at the planning annex, 1002 Dudley Ave., Prosser.

The meeting will not be broadcast in the Tri-Cities. Those wanting to attend the session will have to do so in person.

The agenda includes spending $54,500 in public safety sales tax money on a utility vehicle for the Benton County Sheriff’s Office, an update from the Prosser Economic Development Association and authorizing the city of Richland to spend up to $350,000 to demolish its old city hall.