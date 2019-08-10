Thunderstorms could be on the horizon for the Tri-Cities

Lightning safety tips from National Weather Service Lightning is more dangerous than many people think. Watch this fun and informative video from the National Weather Service in Missoula so that you will learn how to be safe! Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Lightning is more dangerous than many people think. Watch this fun and informative video from the National Weather Service in Missoula so that you will learn how to be safe!

The thunderstorms that rolled through northern Oregon and southern portions of Washington Friday night may be a prelude to more storms throughout the Mid-Columbia region this weekend.

There is a marginal chance for the storms to roll through the Mid-Columbia tonight and Sunday, the National Weather Service reported.

Scattered thunderstorms could come through the region this afternoon. The highest chance to see rain is expected around 5 p.m. Saturday, the weather service said.

Wind is predicted to increase overnight, with breezy conditions expected to pick up closer to the Oregon border.

The weather service included the Tri-Cities in a red flag warning until 11 p.m. Saturday. That means any fire that starts could spread quickly in dry areas. Low relative humidity, strong winds and warm temperatures combine to create high fire conditions.

Friday night, a low pressure system pushed across the region, setting off a series of storms, mostly along the eastern slopes of the Cascades. Some did make their way inland, buffeting Hermiston with wind, lightning and thunder.

The Umatilla County Fair shut its gates for a short while during the storm, according to social media posts. The gates were open again at 10:15 p.m.