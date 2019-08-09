‘Abundant lightning’ likely in the Tri-Cities region

Lightning safety tips from National Weather Service Lightning is more dangerous than many people think. Watch this fun and informative video from the National Weather Service in Missoula so that you will learn how to be safe! Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Lightning is more dangerous than many people think. Watch this fun and informative video from the National Weather Service in Missoula so that you will learn how to be safe!

Thunderstorms with “abundant lightning” are likely across the Mid-Columbia region Friday afternoon into Saturday, according to the National Weather Service.

Some storms in the region could be severe, with large hail, damaging winds and heavy rain, said forecasters.

A low pressure system off the Washington coast is rolling across the state, said the weather service.

It will bring isolated to scattered showers and thunderstorms this afternoon and evening.

A red flag warning was issued for the Tri-Cities area and continues until 3 p.m. Saturday because of the lightning threat and gusty winds that could fan fires.

The storms are following an extended period of hot and dry weather that has dried out trees and grasses in the region.

Friday is still expected to get up to near 90 degrees, with just a 20 percent chance of rain.

Friday night there’s a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Courtesy Scott Butner

Saturday is expected to be partly sunny in the Tri-Cities, with a high near 82. Then, a 60 percent chance of rain is likely -- and possibly more thunder and lightning.

The chance of rain should drop to about 20 percent on Sunday with partly sunny skies, continued wind and a high near 80.