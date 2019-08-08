Sen. Murray visits Pasco union hall

Senator Patty Murray discusses worker’s rights in Pasco Senator Murray, D-Wash., discusses her worker’s rights bill called the PRO Act during her visit to the United Association Plumbers and Steamfitters Local Union 598 building in Pasco. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Senator Murray, D-Wash., discusses her worker’s rights bill called the PRO Act during her visit to the United Association Plumbers and Steamfitters Local Union 598 building in Pasco.

U.S. Senator Patty Murray, D-Wash., is greeted by Nickolas Bumpaous, president of Central Washington Building & Construction Trades, during her Thursday visit to the United Association of Plumbers and Steamfitters Local 598 building in Pasco.

She listened to a half-dozen union members, leaders and community members share personal stories and discussed details about her worker’s rights bill called the PRO Act.

Murray is spending the week traveling to events across the state.

Watch a video at: tricityherald.com/video