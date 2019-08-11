Local
Local utility using 8/11 to remind folks to call 8-1-1 before digging
Sunday is 8/11 on the calendar, and Cascade Natural Gas is using the date to remind people to always call 8-1-1 before starting any digging projects, big or small.
Calling 8-1-1 is the only way to know whether utility lines are buried in the area, and it’s the law.
The number connects you to the local call center, which tells utility companies about your intent to dig. Then, professional locators are sent out to the area to mark the locations of underground lines with flags or spray paint.
Not calling can be dangerous, Cascade Natural Gas says. Striking a utility line can cause injury, power outages, repair costs and fines.
There is always the risk of hitting one, even when you’re only digging a few inches deep or digging in an area that has been previously marked.
Even small projects, like installing a mailbox, building a deck, planting a tree and laying a patio, should still be reported to 8-1-1 a few days before you start the project.
Go to www.call811.com to learn about safe digging practices.
