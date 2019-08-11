9 kitchens flunk their Mid-Columbia restaurant inspections

Tri-City restaurant food safety violations explained Lars Richins, Benton-Franklin Health District environmental health specialist, explains the top 5 food safety violations recorded by the department's inspectors in the Tri-Cities. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Lars Richins, Benton-Franklin Health District environmental health specialist, explains the top 5 food safety violations recorded by the department's inspectors in the Tri-Cities.

The Benton-Franklin Health District released results for 34 restaurant and other food service establishments inspected the week of July 27 to Aug. 2.

Nine failed their health inspection and 11 earned perfect scores.

The health district’s food safety team regularly inspects 1,000 establishments that serve food to the public for compliance with food safety regulations designed to prevent the spread off food-borne illness.

Under a new scoring system, those receiving 35 of the more serious red points on the 418-point scale on routine inspections are scheduled for additional followups.

It takes 25 red points on a followup to trigger an additional review in most cases.

Past inspections are posted at healthspace.com/Clients/Washington/Benton-Franklin/Web.nsf/home.xsp

Direct questions and complaints to the health district, 509-460-4206.

Restaurants needing re-inspection

El Jazmin (Deli), 704 S. Columbia Ave., Connell, Aug. 2, follow-up (125 red, 5 blue)

Notes: Lack of active managerial control, food worker cards not 100 percent, improper hand washing, improper raw meat handling procedures, improper cooling procedures, improper cooking temperatures or unattended cooking and hot holding, room temperature storage or improper use of time as a control.

El Torito MX Market (Deli), 420 W. Lewis St., Pasco, July 29, routine (40 red, 0 blue)

Notes: Lack of active managerial control, improper cooling procedures, improper cold holding.

El Torito MX Market (Meat), 420 W. Lewis St. Pasco, July 29, routine (70 red, 0 blue)

Notes: Lack of active managerial control, improper hand washing, inadequate hand washing facilities, room temperature storage or improper use of time as a control, accurate thermometer not provided.

Fiesta Foods (Deli), 115 S. 10th Ave. Pasco, Aug. 2, follow-up (25 red, 0 blue)

Notes: Improper hot holding.

Kiko’s Tacos, 1014 S. Washington St., Kennewick, July 31, follow-up (25 red, 5 blue)

Notes: Improper cooling procedures.

La Cocina, 720 N. 20th Ave., Pasco, July 30, routine (60 red, 0 blue)

Notes: Lack of active managerial control, improper hot holding, room temperature storage or improper use of time as a control, improper cold holding.

Noodle Thyme, 8530 W. Gage Blvd., Kennewick, Aug. 1, follow-up (35 red, 0 blue)

Notes: Inadequate hand washing facilities, improper cooling procedures.

Panaderia Estrella, 615 W. Columbia Drive, Kennewick, July 31, routine (85 red, 8 blue)

Notes: Lack of active managerial control, food worker cards not 100 percent, improper hand washing, food not in good condition, room temperature storage or improper use of time as a control, improper cold holding, accurate thermometer not provided or used.

Proof, 924 N. Columbia Center Blvd., Kennewick, July 30, routine (80 red, 5 blue)

Notes: Lack of active managerial control, food worker cards not 100 percent, bare hand contact with ready-to-eat foods, improper produce washing, raw meat improperly stored, room temperature storage or improper use of time as a control, lacking a proper consumer advisory.

Restaurants passing inspection

Bruchi’s, 5209 W. Okanogan Place, Kennewick, July 31, routine (20 red, 5 blue)

Dream Dinners, 6501 W. Grandridge Blvd., Kennewick, July 31, routine (25 red, 10 blue)

El Torito MX Market (Store), 420 W. Lewis St., Pasco, July 29, routine (0 red, 5 blue)

Fiesta Foods (Kiosk), 115 S. 10th Ave., Pasco, Aug. 2, routine (0 red, 0 blue)

Fiesta Mexican Restaurant #5, 8524 W. Gage Blvd., Kennewick, Aug. 1, follow-up (0 red, 0 blue)

Helados La Michoacana (Ice-cream), 712 N. 20th Ave., Pasco, July 31, routine (0 red, 5 blue)

Helados La Michoacana (Restaurant), 712 N. 20th Ave., Pasco, July 31, routine (5 red, 0 blue)

Jimmy John’s, 534 Swift Blvd., Richland, Aug. 2, routine (20 red, 2 blue)

Lewis Street Economart (Deli), 1211 E. Lewis St., Pasco, Aug. 1, routine (25 red, 0 blue)

Lewis Street Economart (Store), 1211 E. Lewis St., Pasco, Aug. 1, routine (0 red, 0 blue)

Maverik #504 (Deli), 4306 W. Clearwater Ave., Kennewick, Aug. 1, routine (0 red, 5 blue)

Maverik #504 (Store), 4306 W. Clearwater Ave., Kennewick, Aug. 1, routine (20 red, 0 blue)

Panaderia Estrella, 615 W. Columbia Drive, Kennewick, Aug. 1, follow-up (15 red, 3 blue)

Pik-A-Pop #8, 526 W. Columbia Drive, Kennewick, Aug. 1, follow-up, (0 red, 0 blue)

Pizza Hut #010614, 818 Vineyard Drive, Kennewick, Aug. 1, routine (5 red, 2 blue)

S&S Petroleum (Store), 5208 W. Clearwater Ave., Kennewick, July 31, follow-up (0 red, 0 blue)

Shari’s Restaurant, 1200 N. Columbia Center Blvd., Kennewick, July 29, follow-up (10 red, 0 blue)

Sinclair #417 (Store), 22 S. Gum St., Kennewick, Aug. 1, routine (0 red, 0 blue)

Sunrise Food Mart (Commissary), 620 N. 28th Ave., Pasco, Aug. 2, routine (0 red, 0 blue)

Sunrise Food Mart (Deli), 620 N. 28th Ave., Pasco, Aug. 2, routine (25 red, 0 blue)

Sunrise Food Mart (Store), 620 N. 28th Ave., Pasco, Aug. 2, routine (0 red, 0 blue)

The Village Bistro, 5215 W. Clearwater Ave., Kennewick, July 31, follow-up (0 red, 0 blue)

Viera’s Bakery & Espresso (Commissary), 430 W. Lewis St., Pasco, Aug. 1, routine (0 red, 0 blue)

Viera’s Bakery & Espresso (Restaurant), 430 W. Lewis St., Pasco, Aug. 1, routine (5 red, 0 blue)

Wendy’s, 930 George Washington Way, Richland, July 29, follow-up (0 red, 0 blue)