Staying on top of sidewalk damage in Pasco

Arborist Larry Villegas works from a boom truck high above Fifth Avenue early Wednesday while his city of Pasco co-workers clean up branches and logs cut from a sweet gum tree.

A couple trees that have damaged the downtown sidewalk are being removed and later replaced after repairs are made, said city officials.

The road was temporarily closed between Clark and Lewis Streets for the project.

