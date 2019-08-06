Richland mother of former defense secretary Jim Mattis has died

James Mattis visits Chief Joseph Middle School on Friday Secretary of Defense Gen. James Mattis dropped by his former middle school, Chief Joseph Middle School, in Richland WA on Friday. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Secretary of Defense Gen. James Mattis dropped by his former middle school, Chief Joseph Middle School, in Richland WA on Friday.

The mother of former defense secretary Jim Mattis died Sunday.

Lucille Mattis of Richland was 97.

When her son, a retired Marine Corps general, was defense secretary under President Trump from January 2017 through 2018, he frequently came back to his hometown of Richland to see her.

The Mattis family moved to Richland in 1952, where she raised three sons.

Lucille Mattis worked as a contract officer for Washington Public Power Supply System, now Energy Northwest, before her retirement. Her husband, John Mattis, died in 1988.

She was born Lucille Proulx in St. Boniface, Canada, and immigrated to the United States, where she served in the Army Military Intelligence Corps in South Africa during World War II.