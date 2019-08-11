These random acts of kindness around the Tri-Cities bring joy to the hearts of others

Why giving to others makes us feel good Whether it's for a birthday or Giving Tuesday, giving a gift to someone can feel great. It turns out there's a reason for that, and it starts with your brain. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Whether it's for a birthday or Giving Tuesday, giving a gift to someone can feel great. It turns out there's a reason for that, and it starts with your brain.

Julie Gould spent an entire day handing out gift cards, filling up people’s cars with gas and paying compliments to strangers.

The West Richland resident hopes these “random acts of kindness” will catch on.

She’s been doing them for about five years, she said, since she got the idea from Pinterest. In fact, she usually does them multiple times a year — once on her birthday, once in the summer and then anytime she needs a pick-me-up.

But this time, she was doing them to honor her niece Jayda Gould, who passed away last month. At her funeral service, her mother asked for everyone to do a random act of kindness whenever they thought of Jayda.

So, Gould and four friends chose July 31 to “hit this town up with a little kindness.”

Among their acts of kindness were giving a Starbucks gift card to a mail carrier, leaving a pineapple at her friend’s doorstep and giving cupcakes to lunch-goers in Howard Amon Park.

Her favorite act, though, was filling up the gas tank of the “perfect” stranger — someone she said really needed the help that day. She said the woman was so excited that she hugged her and let her take a photo for Facebook.

Gould said she does random acts of kindness year after year because they’re not just cheap and easy — they’re fun.

“Everybody has kindness to give, and everybody needs it,” she said.