Drivers be prepared. Construction is coming to some major Kennewick streets

Drivers may find it slow going along some major Kennewick streets starting Monday.

A contractor is in the middle of a $1.6 million city of Kennewick project to pave several streets throughout the city. The work also includes some minor water lines being installed, sidewalk ramp upgrades and other related work.

The schedule is:

Monday and Tuesday on Union Street between Clearwater Avenue and 10th Avenue

Wednesday and Thursday on Kellogg Street between 10th Avenue and 17th Avenue.

Friday, Aug. 9, to Monday, Aug. 12, on 10th Avenue between Quincy Place and Garfield Street

Tuesday, Aug. 13, on 10th Avenue between Clearwater Avenue and Bob Olson Parkway.

Flaggers will be controlling traffic and people should expect delays. City officials are recommending using alternate routes if possible, and are asking people to be careful when they’re driving through work zones.