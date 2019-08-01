Moms will breastfeed their babies at Tri-City park for Big Latch On

Mothers and babies will gather around the world Saturday in support of breastfeeding. The Tri-Cities event is at Leslie Groves Park in Richland. McClatchy File

Tri-City mothers will gather at Leslie Groves Park in Richland to breastfeed their babies on Saturday.

The Benton-Franklin Health District has organized the event at 10 a.m. as part of the Big Latch On, when mothers around the world will focus attention on support for breastfeeding.

“Breastfeeding provides tremendous benefits to both mothers and babies,” said Annie Goodwin, of the health district. “But they need the support of their families and the community to continue breastfeeding for at least six months.”

In addition to mothers and babies, breastfeeding peer counselors and staff from the health district’s Women, Infant and Children (WIC) nutrition program will be at the park.