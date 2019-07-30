Here’s what’s making skies hazy in the Tri-Cities

Keep your pets safe when air quality is unhealthy Wildfire smoke has air quality at unhealthy levels across the Pacific Northwest. Here are some tips on how to keep your pets safe in smoky weather. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Wildfire smoke has air quality at unhealthy levels across the Pacific Northwest. Here are some tips on how to keep your pets safe in smoky weather.

The air quality in the Tri-Cities remains good, despite the haze on the horizon.

Four large wildfires were burning in central Washington on Tuesday, including the 6,500-acre Pipeline Fire in brush just north of Selah and the 2,500-acre Left Hand Fire in timber northwest of Naches.

Areas closer to those fires, including Yakima and Sunnyside, have had some reduced air quality.

The haze that’s hung on the horizon in the Tri-Cities in recent days could be from both the fires and from dust.

A high-pressure system is pushing air downward, along with any particles polluting it, in the Mid-Columbia, according to the National Weather Service.

The next storm that could mix and clear the air might blow through Thursday night. A slight chance of thunderstorms is forecast in the Tri-Cities.

Otherwise, skies should be mostly clear through early next week. Highs should be in the 90s with the temperature getting as warm as 98 degrees on Monday, according to the early forecast.