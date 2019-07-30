Blood shortage at emergency level. Donate to Red Cross and get an Amazon gift card

The American Red Cross continues to face a shortage of blood donations this summer.

Give blood and get an Amazon gift card as a thank you.

With a Red Cross shortage of blood and platelets continuing this month, Amazon has donated $1 million that will be passed out to donors through Aug. 29 in $5 gift cards.

The Red Cross has less than a two-day supply of type O blood and less than a three-day supply of most other blood types, declaring the shortage an emergency.

Donations often decline as regular donors take summer vacations and prepare for school to start.

In Pasco, blood droves are set 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Aug. 5 at Lourdes Medical Center; 12:30 to 5:30 p.m. Aug. 5 at The Crossings at Chapel Hill; and noon to 5:30 0.m. Aug. 7 at the Education Service District 123 office on Court Street.

In Kennewick, blood drives are set for 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at HAPO on Clearwater Avenue; 1 to 6 p.m. Aug. 8 at the Hanson Park LDS church; noon to 5 p.m. Aug. 13 at St. Joseph’s Parish; and 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Aug. 15 at Visiting Angels.

In West Richland, a blood drive is set for 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Aug. 8 at Benton REA.

Blood also may be donated at the Richland Blood Donation Center at 447 Wellsian Way.

For hours of the Richland center and other donation opportunities, go to RedCrossBlood.org, call 800-733-2767.