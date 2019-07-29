Overheated dog pulled from hot car at Water Follies

What to do if you see a dog in a hot car California has a new law to help save dogs stuck in cars on hot days. These are the steps to follow if you need to rescue an animal. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK California has a new law to help save dogs stuck in cars on hot days. These are the steps to follow if you need to rescue an animal.

Kennewick police pulled a dog out of a hot car during the Water Follies events in Kennewick.

A parking attendant found the dog, called Levi, panicking inside a black truck and called police on Friday afternoon.

When officers arrived, they were able to get Levi out of the truck and get him some water.

Levi was then returned to his owner and taken home, said police.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Tri-City Herald content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA) officials are reminding pet owners of the dangers of keeping their animals in their cars, even for a short period of time in the summer.

On a 90-degree day, the temperature inside a car can reach 109 in less than 10 minutes, they said. Dogs, who can only cool down by panting, are particularly vulnerable to heatstroke.

There have been at least 99 reported animal deaths related to hot weather since last year, said PETA.