Kennewick fire that burned young father may be linked to welding work

The Kennewick Fire Department continues to investigate a Saturday morning garage fire that badly burned a young father, but it may be linked to his work on a pickup truck.

The man’s condition at Harborview Medical Center in Seattle was not available Monday because his name was not released by officials.

A neighbor told the Herald she heard two loud bangs and came outside when she saw the fire trucks.

Then she saw her neighbor curled in pain on the ground. He was partially clothed, with serious burns over much of his body, she said.

The fire broke out shortly after midnight Saturday morning.

The man lives with his wife and two children in the rental home at 2802 S. Underwood St.

Monday, plywood covered the damaged garage door and a burned truck sat in the driveway with two other cars.

Deputy Fire Marshal Brian Ellis said the cause remains under investigation, but the department is following up on reports the victim may have been using welding equipment on a vehicle.

There were flames coming from the garage and smoke in the attic and the home interior when the Kennewick and Pasco fire departments and Benton County Fire District 1 arrived six minutes after the 911 calls.

The man’s wife and children were not injured.