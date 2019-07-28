Local
Two boats collide, one sinks near Richland’s Columbia Point Marina. Several people in water
Boating safety tips for Tri-Citians
Rescue crews were heading out to Columbia Point Marina after two boats crashed near the center of the river.
The crash happened near the marina shortly after 5 p.m. and dumped as many as four people into the Columbia River. Details were not immediately available on the number of possible victims.
One of the boats sank and left debris in the river, according to a dispatch report.
The people in the still-floating boat were able to get everyone out of the water and to the shore.
This is a breaking news report. Check back for updates.
