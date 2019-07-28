Two boats collide, one sinks near Richland’s Columbia Point Marina. Several people in water

Boating safety tips for Tri-Citians Deputy JP Benitez of the Benton County Sheriff's Office offers these water safety tips and boat handling guidelines for boat operators using rivers around the Mid-Columbia. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Deputy JP Benitez of the Benton County Sheriff's Office offers these water safety tips and boat handling guidelines for boat operators using rivers around the Mid-Columbia.

Rescue crews were heading out to Columbia Point Marina after two boats crashed near the center of the river.

The crash happened near the marina shortly after 5 p.m. and dumped as many as four people into the Columbia River. Details were not immediately available on the number of possible victims.

One of the boats sank and left debris in the river, according to a dispatch report.

The people in the still-floating boat were able to get everyone out of the water and to the shore.

This is a breaking news report. Check back for updates.