Lengthy traffic delays being reported on westbound I-90

If you are looking to head back home to the west side of the state this afternoon after Water Follies in the Tri-Cities, expect some slow travel.

Drivers heading west through Washington from the Tri-Cities this afternoon are experiencing delays of up to two hours because of heavy traffic, according to the Washington state Department of Transportation.

Traffic on Interstate-90 westbound from milepost 85 near Cle Elum to milepost 52 near the summit of Snoqualmie Pass is very heavy, DOT reports.

State officials report shortly before 3 p.m. that heavy weekend traffic and a collision near milepost 75 are causing backups and delays of up to two hours of added travel time.

An estimated time for the backups to clear out is not known at this time.