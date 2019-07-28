Man seriously burned in Kennewick house fire flown to Harborview in Seattle

What to do if there’s a fire in your home If you have a fire in your home, the advice is simple, according to Sacramento Fire Department: Get out, stay out, call 911. Don’t try to put the fire out yourself. And never go back into a building on fire. Have a plan and practice with your family. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK If you have a fire in your home, the advice is simple, according to Sacramento Fire Department: Get out, stay out, call 911. Don’t try to put the fire out yourself. And never go back into a building on fire. Have a plan and practice with your family.

A man was significantly burned in an early Sunday house fire in Kennewick.

People spotted the fire at 2802 S. Underwood St. at 12:15 a.m. and called 911. When firefighters arrived they found flames and smoke coming from the garage and attic.

Investigators are still trying to determine what contributed to the fire, said Capt. Brian Ellis. The fire victim’s name was not disclosed.

Neighbors said the man was working on a neighbor’s car in the garage with a welding torch when the fire started. Firefighters found him sitting outside of the house when they arrived.

He was flown to Harborview Medical Center in Seattle for treatment of his burns.

The man is in this 30s, and his condition was not immediately available.

Other family members weren’t hurt, as they escaped from the burning house.

Firefighters from Kennewick, Pasco and Benton County Fire District 1 put out the blaze in about 20 minutes. By that time, it had burned from the garage into the attic.

The family is getting help from friends and neighbors.