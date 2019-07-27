A sprinkling of fun at the park

Scenes from Art in the Park Vendors and shoppers gather for two days at Howard Amon Park in Richland for the 69th annual Art in the Park. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Vendors and shoppers gather for two days at Howard Amon Park in Richland for the 69th annual Art in the Park.

Tens of thousands of people were expected to head to Howard Amon Park this weekend for the 69th annual Art in the Park festival.

The Richland art event always coincides with the first two days of the Water Follies hydroplane races on the Columbia River but offers a very different outdoor experience.

With live entertainment, food vendors and items made by hundreds of Northwest artists, it ranks as one of the 200 best art shows in the nation.

On Saturday, siblings Taylla, left, and Avery Herbert cool down by running around a water sprinkler during Art in the Park at Howard Amon Park in Richland. Taylla annd Avery were accompanied by their mother, Cambria Nelson, of Richland. The two-day festival wrapped up Saturday evening.

They were just two of many who enjoyed the annual event.