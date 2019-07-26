Woman’s blue bridge rescue delays hydro racing Friday

Tri-City Herald

Rescuers are trying to reach a woman who has climbed down onto an I-beam underneath the blue bridge over the Columbia River.

The HAPO Columbia Cup hydroplane races came to a halt about 4 p.m. Friday as authorities responded to the southbound lanes of Highway 395 on the bridge.

Initial reports from law enforcement at the scene are that the woman is sitting on the beam.

They reportedly plan to get tactical team member into a harness, lower them down to the woman’s level, and then place her in a helmet and harness and pull her up to safety.

Rescue boats also have responded below the bridge.

Southbound traffic on Highway 395 over the blue bridge has been reduced to one lane while rescuers try to reach a woman who crawled onto a beam under the bridge. This camera is facing north toward Pasco. Washington Department of Transportation

More details, including how the woman got under the bridge, are not available at this time.

Southbound traffic on the bridge between Pasco and Kennewick has been reduced to the left lane, while both northbound lanes are open.