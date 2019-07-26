Future of Tri-Cities Cancer Center up in the air as 2 hospitals pull out

Tri-Cities Cancer Center 25th Anniversary Learn more about The Tri-Cities Cancer Center from this 25th anniversary celebration video on the cancer treatment facility in Kennewick. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Learn more about The Tri-Cities Cancer Center from this 25th anniversary celebration video on the cancer treatment facility in Kennewick.

The new owner of the Kennewick and Pasco hospitals plans to withdraw from the Tri-Cities Cancer Center, according to officials at a Kennewick Public Hospital District Board meeting this week.

The cancer center in Kennewick is a nonprofit started 25 years ago with the Richland, Kennewick and Pasco hospitals each holding a third ownership.

Over the next 180 days the assets of the cancer center will be calculated to allow the owner of the two hospitals, LifePoint Health, to withdraw and potentially be compensated for two-thirds of the value of the center.

Under the center’s bylaws, owners must be nonprofits.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Tri-City Herald content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

But in 2018 the for-profit RCCH HealthCare Partners bought both Trios Health in Kennewick and Lourdes Health Network in Pasco.

Later than year RCCH was acquired by another for-profit company, LifePoint Health, now the owner of Trios and Lourdes.

The Tri-Cities Cancer Center in Kennewick is celebrating its 25th anniversary. Bob Brawdy Tri-City Herald

When RCCH purchased Trios last year, RCCH (now LifePoint) had 12 months to work out a resolution for its third-share of the cancer center.

When that had not happened by June 30, a one-month extension was granted through July.

Hospitals find no solution

Attorneys representing Trios, Lourdes, Kadlec Medical Center in Richland and the cancer center had been meeting more frequently the last two weeks without reaching an agreement on how for-profit and nonprofit organizations could work together to own the cancer center under amended bylaws, according to information discussed at the hospital district meeting.

Earlier this week LifePoint directed Lourdes and the Kennewick Public Hospital District to withdraw its interest in the cancer center, said Leland Kerr, superintendent of the hospital district.

SHARE COPY LINK Tri-Cities Cancer Center Foundation celebrated the global #GivingTuesday with a 24-hour camp out in recognition of the collaboration and supporters they have in the community. Giveaway gifts for patients and special donations throughout the day w

RCCH bought the hospital district’s one-third share of the cancer center when it purchased Trios, but the public hospital district has continued to hold it because RCCH was not a nonprofit.

However, the hospital district board is contractually obligated to do what LifePoint wants on the cancer center, including withdrawing from it.

The board unanimously voted Thursday to withdraw from the center, triggering the start of the 180-day period to value the center’s assets.

If the board did not withdraw the hospital district from the cancer center it would be in breach of its contract with Lifepoint, giving it no choice, said board President Gary Long.

Information was not immediately available about whether the Lourdes board also has taken action.

Cancer Center celebrates 25 years

The Kennewick board speculated that possible nonprofit buyers for LifePoint’s portion of the cancer center could be Kadlec or perhaps the cancer center might be able to finance a purchase.

As a nonprofit, the cancer center has been bolstered by the fundraising of its strong foundation.

The Tri-Cities Cancer Center celebrated its 15th anniversary in 2009 at Columbia Park in Kennewick with a lighted balloon walk. Tri-City Herald File

The foundation has raised $25 million total as the center is celebrating its 25th anniversary this year, said Wanda Briggs, a member of the Kennewick Public Hospital District Board and the cancer center board. For-profit organizations typically do not have foundations.

The cancer center was started 25 years ago after what was then Kennewick General Hospital planned to build a treatment center in the Vista Field area and was eventually joined in the venture by Kadlec and Lourdes.

Community leaders had a vision for a standalone center that would provide cancer treatment and prevention services, plus support for patients and their families.

The $2.1 million cost of the initial building was financed solely through donations and was operated by the three hospitals initially for mostly radiation treatment.

Oncology services were added later and are now provided at the cancer center building by Kadlec.

The center also serves as a community resource for cancer support, education and information.

This is a developing story. Check back for more information.