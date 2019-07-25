2 people rescued from burning mobile home in Prosser

What to do if there’s a fire in your home If you have a fire in your home, the advice is simple, according to Sacramento Fire Department: Get out, stay out, call 911. Don’t try to put the fire out yourself. And never go back into a building on fire. Have a plan and practice with your family. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK If you have a fire in your home, the advice is simple, according to Sacramento Fire Department: Get out, stay out, call 911. Don’t try to put the fire out yourself. And never go back into a building on fire. Have a plan and practice with your family.

Two people were pulled from a burning mobile home in Prosser early Thursday.

Firefighters arrived at the Hillview Mobile Home Court on Higdon Road shortly before 6 a.m. and found a burning mobile home.

During a search they discovered two people passed out inside, according to dispatch reports.

They were pulled from the building and CPR was performed on them before they were taken to local hospitals, according to reports.

Their conditions and more information about the fire were not immediately available.

This story is developing. Check back for more information.