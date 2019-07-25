The Bachelor is coming to Kennewick’s Toyota Center to help a local bachelor find love

Courtesy Warner Horizon Unscripted Television

The Bachelor television series franchise is bringing “The Bachelor Live on Stage” to the Toyota Center in Kennewick.

Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday for the March 6 show.

The stage show will introduce a Tri-City-area bachelor to women in the audience who are looking for love, with The Bachelor fan favorite Ben Higgins leading the search.

Higgins will guide the bachelor as the evening unfolds from the first impression rose to group date challenges to one-on-one dates until one woman is offered the final rose.

Tickets are available at yourtoyotacenter.com, ticketmaster.com or by phone from Ticketmaster at 800-745-3000.