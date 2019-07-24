Gesa merger will create state’s 2nd largest credit union. But it still doesn’t have a name

Gesa Credit Union and Inspirus Credit Union will merge into an unnamed credit union on Aug. 1. Tri-City Herald

Seattle’s Inspirus Credit Union and Richland’s Gesa Credit Union are about to make some sign makers very happy.

The two organizations will merge on Aug. 1 into an unnamed credit union that will be second in size only to Boeing Employees Credit Union. The new credit union will have 246,000 customers.

Until a name is selected, the credit unions will retain their own names, with Inspirus adding the tagline, “a division of Gesa.”

The deal, announced in January, has been approved by regulators and Inspirus members, setting the stage to complete the agreement.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Tri-City Herald content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

The combined credit union will operate 24 branches in Eastern Washington and the Seattle area..

Officials expect to fully integrate systems in late 2020.

The credit credit union will conduct what it calls a “comprehensive brand research study” to develop a name that reflects and unifies the two organizations.

“GESA” originally stood for General Electric Supervisors’ Association. Inspirus was originally the Seattle Teachers Credit Union.

Don Miller, president and CEO of Gesa, will be CEO of the combined organization with Inspirus’ Scott Adkins continuing as an executive vice president.

All current board members will serve on the combined credit union’s board.

Inspirus serves 80,000 members at six locations and has $1.3 billion in assets and 150 employees.

Gesa serves more than 166,000 members in Eastern Washington through 18 branches. It has $2.2 billion in assets and 500 employees.

Both have a mandate for community service and philanthropy.