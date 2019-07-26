Local
Tri-Cities Chaplaincy is looking for volunteers to train for children’s grief support groups
Cork’s Place at Chaplaincy Health Care needs volunteers to facilitate grief support groups for children and teens in Kennewick.
It plans a general information meeting at 6 p.m. Aug. 1 at 712 W. 19th Ave., Kennewick.
Then potential volunteers must complete a 30-hour training course offered Aug. 21 and 23 and Sept. 4, 6, 18 and 20.
For more information, call Wanda Kontur at 509-783-6243.
