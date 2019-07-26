Tri-Cities Chaplaincy is looking for volunteers to train for children’s grief support groups

Grief can take its toll on you. Here’s when to seek help The loss of a loved one can take a physical and emotional toll on you. Grief can produce stress in your body. The process can be different for everyone, and people may even experience “complicated grief." Learn more here. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK The loss of a loved one can take a physical and emotional toll on you. Grief can produce stress in your body. The process can be different for everyone, and people may even experience “complicated grief." Learn more here.

Cork’s Place at Chaplaincy Health Care needs volunteers to facilitate grief support groups for children and teens in Kennewick.

It plans a general information meeting at 6 p.m. Aug. 1 at 712 W. 19th Ave., Kennewick.

Then potential volunteers must complete a 30-hour training course offered Aug. 21 and 23 and Sept. 4, 6, 18 and 20.

For more information, call Wanda Kontur at 509-783-6243.