Meet Water Follies volunteer Clarence Martin Retiree Clarence Martin, 76, of Kennewick is a longtime Tri-Cities Water Follies volunteer. This year he helped repair boat docks damaged by high water erosion in Columbia Park.

Water Follies volunteers Ric Blum and his son, Caden, and a friend, Thomas Middleton, team up Tuesday to measure and mark 104 RV parking spots at the west end of Kennewick’s Columbia Park.

Volunteers and workers are getting both sides of the Columbia River ready for the three-day 54th annual HAPO Columbia Cup hydroplane races and air show, which start July 26.