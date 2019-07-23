Pasco teen’s death remains a mystery. More tests ordered

Franklin County coroners are still trying to determine why a Pasco student died.

Joshua Lovejoy, 17, was found at home on Sunday.

An autopsy on Tuesday was inconclusive and officials will need to wait for test results from the Washington State Patrol crime lab, said Coroner Curtis McGary.

It could take up to three months before results return.

Lovejoy attended school in the Pasco School District. He went to Chiawana during ninth and and 10th grades, before transferring to New Horizons High School in last year, said Shane Edinger, the district’s public information officer.

The school’s principal and counselor visited the family and reached out to his close friends to offer support.