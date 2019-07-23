Register for a free skin cancer screening at the Tri-Cities Cancer Center

Debra’s Story: Sun Tanning Not Worth It It’s estimated one in five Americans will develop skin cancer in their lifetime and melanoma accounts for 75% of skin cancer deaths. It’s a good reason to wear your sunscreen and keep an eye on changes to your skin. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK It’s estimated one in five Americans will develop skin cancer in their lifetime and melanoma accounts for 75% of skin cancer deaths. It’s a good reason to wear your sunscreen and keep an eye on changes to your skin.

The Tri-Cities Cancer Center is offering a free skin cancer screening in partnership with Kadlec Plastic Surgery and Dermatology in Richland.

The free screening is 9 a.m. to noon Aug. 10 at the cancer center, 7350 W. Deschutes Ave., Kennewick.

Appointments are required. Call 509-737-3420.

Spot checks will be offered to look for skin cancers that could be caused by sun exposures.

The National Institute of Health says any suspicious skin markings or changes in the way skin looks should be checked.