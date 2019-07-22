3 new officers join Kennewick police force

Meet Kennewick’s newest police officers Chief Ken Hohenberg swears in three new police officers during a ceremony held in the council chambers at Kennewick City Hall. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Chief Ken Hohenberg swears in three new police officers during a ceremony held in the council chambers at Kennewick City Hall.

The Kennewick Police Department is welcomed three new officers to its ranks on Monday at a swearing-in ceremony at city hall.

▪ Christopher Webber-Williams is a Richland native and earned his associate degree in business administration from Columbia Basin College. He interned for Hanford Patrol and was a Pasco Police Reserve officer.

▪ Dylan Markley earned an associate degree in fire science at Bellevue College while simultaneously serving as a volunteer firefighter. He served in the Army after college, eventually becoming a sergeant. He later moved to Kennewick with his family and worked nine months for Hanford Patrol.

▪ Chris Hernandez graduated a month ago from Central Washington University, where he earned a bachelor’s in law and justice. He said his culture and background had a big influence on his choice to become a police officer, “I feel like we are underrepresented in the community, and I feel like I’m representing this community to do something of a higher position.”