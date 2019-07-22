Local
Motorcyclist who crashed in Tri-Cities is flown to Seattle hospital
Motorcycle safety tips by Washington State Patrol
The motorcycle driver who crashed just before 8 p.m. Sunday in south Richland has been flown to Harborview Medical Center in Seattle, according to Richland police.
Richland police said the motorcyclist was on North Steptoe Street near Tapteal Drive when he crashed.
No other vehicles were involved but Richland police are not releasing any other information about the crash.
The collision remains under investigation.
This is a developing story. We will post more information as Richland police release it.
Comments