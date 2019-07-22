Motorcyclist who crashed in Tri-Cities is flown to Seattle hospital

Motorcycle safety tips by Washington State Patrol Watch this video by the Washington State Patrol to learn more about selecting the proper motorcycle and tips on staying safe while enjoying the ride. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Watch this video by the Washington State Patrol to learn more about selecting the proper motorcycle and tips on staying safe while enjoying the ride.

The motorcycle driver who crashed just before 8 p.m. Sunday in south Richland has been flown to Harborview Medical Center in Seattle, according to Richland police.

Richland police said the motorcyclist was on North Steptoe Street near Tapteal Drive when he crashed.

No other vehicles were involved but Richland police are not releasing any other information about the crash.

The collision remains under investigation.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Tri-City Herald content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

This is a developing story. We will post more information as Richland police release it.