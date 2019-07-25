Local
Share your pennies to fight Alzheimer’s disease
Brookdale Senior Living, which operates properties in Richland and Kennewick, is asking Tri-Citians to donate pennies and other loose change to support Alzheimer’s research.
Brookdale and the Alzheimer’s Association are holding the “Pennies for Memories” fundraiser between July 24 and Oct. 12.
Bring donations to Brookdale Canyon Lakes, 2802 W. 35th Ave., Kennewick; Brookdale Meadow Springs, 770 Gage Blvd., Richland; Brookdale of Richland, 1629 George Washington Way; and Brookdale Torbett, 221 Torbett St., Richland.
Brookdale Torbett will augment the penny drive with a car wash from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Aug. 10.
Brookdale Canyon Lakes will hold a Doggie Parlor dog wash Sept. 14.
