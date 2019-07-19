Local

Businesses on Kennewick’s Canal Drive evacuated after high natural gas reading


Kennewick, WA

High natural gas readings triggered an evacuation Friday morning of two Canal Drive businesses in a busy Kennewick shopping center.

Firefighters were called to the Banfield Pet Hospital at 6807 W. Canal Drive shortly after 10 a.m. The hospital is connected to the PetSmart.

When firefighters tested, they found unusually high natural gas readings.

PetSmart and Michaels have been evacuated.

Cascade Natural Gas was called to the area.

This is developing story. Check back for updates.

