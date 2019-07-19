Businesses on Kennewick’s Canal Drive evacuated after high natural gas reading

What to do if you smell natural gas Use these safety tips from Ameren Illinois if you smell natural gas in your home. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Use these safety tips from Ameren Illinois if you smell natural gas in your home.

High natural gas readings triggered an evacuation Friday morning of two Canal Drive businesses in a busy Kennewick shopping center.

Firefighters were called to the Banfield Pet Hospital at 6807 W. Canal Drive shortly after 10 a.m. The hospital is connected to the PetSmart.

When firefighters tested, they found unusually high natural gas readings.

PetSmart and Michaels have been evacuated.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Tri-City Herald content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Cascade Natural Gas was called to the area.

This is developing story. Check back for updates.