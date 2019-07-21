Local
Tri-Cities is ready to celebrate Water Follies, but it’s also time to prepare for a drought
Dry Northwest summers can mean water restrictions. Here’s what you can do
A drought in the Mid-Columbia is likely this summer into fall, according to the latest seasonal drought outlook released by the National Weather Service.
The Northwest is expected to be the largest area significantly impacted by drought from July 18 through October, according to weather service projections.
The west side and Northern Washington already have drought conditions that are expected to drag on.
Washington Gov. Jay Inslee this spring declared a drought emergency for nearly half of the state, including the Upper and Lower Yakima Basins, which supply some of the irrigation water for the Tri-City areas.
The weather service now expects almost the whole state will see drought conditions, including the Tri-Cities, and parts of Oregon, Idaho and Montana.
The Bureau of Reclamation reported midweek that the Yakima Basin water supply was holding steady to forecasts made July 1.
Enough water is expected for the irrigation season — June through September — to supply 67 percent of the water that junior water right holders are entitled to use. Senior water right holders will get their full allotment.
Kennewick Irrigation District, which owns mostly junior water rights, has started voluntary water restrictions for residential water users and is working individually with its large water users to conserve water.
Residential users are asked to water lawns just twice a week, for 30 minutes per zone. It’s the same schedule that was mandatory during the 2015 drought.
Residents can still water trees, shrubs, perennials and vegetable gardens with a single hose or high-efficiency device as well as scheduled times for lawns.
