Grooving to the The Lucky Band
The Lucky Band dance party in Pasco
Jiovanny Marcelino, 12, joins the the Lucky Band’s “dance party” Thursday afternoon in Pasco’s Memorial Park during a lunch and learn event held by the Pasco School District, Pasco Parks and Recreation and Mid-Columbia Libraries.
The children’s music group — comprised of Lucky Diaz and his wife, Alisha Gaddis from Los Angeles — is a Latin Grammy winner featuring whimsical Indie-pop beats.
