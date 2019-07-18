Local

Grooving to the The Lucky Band

The Lucky Band dance party in Pasco

The Lucky Band, comprised of Lucky Diaz and his wife, Alisha Gaddis, perform at Memorial Park in Pasco. They are a Latin GRAMMY Award winning children's band featuring whimsical Indie-pop beats By
Jiovanny Marcelino, 12, joins the the Lucky Band’s “dance party” Thursday afternoon in Pasco’s Memorial Park during a lunch and learn event held by the Pasco School District, Pasco Parks and Recreation and Mid-Columbia Libraries.

The children’s music group — comprised of Lucky Diaz and his wife, Alisha Gaddis from Los Angeles — is a Latin Grammy winner featuring whimsical Indie-pop beats.

Watch a video at: tricityherald.com/video

