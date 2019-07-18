Local
Looking for a high-paying job? Walmart just might be your answer
Walmart Inc. is hiring 130 drivers to support distribution centers in the Pacific Northwest, including 100 who will be based out of Grandview.
Drivers earn about 89 cents per mile, up to $87,500 in the first year, plus other benefits.
The retail giant employs 8,000 drivers who cover 700 million miles annually in service of the company’s 4,700 U.S. locations.
Candidates must have at least 30 months of full-time experience and no serious traffic violations in the past three years.
Candidates can apply at drive4walmart.com
