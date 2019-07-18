Looking for a high-paying job? Walmart just might be your answer

New technology being tested at area Walmart stores The goal of Walmart's FAST Unloader is for workers to spend less time sorting deliveries in store backrooms. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK The goal of Walmart's FAST Unloader is for workers to spend less time sorting deliveries in store backrooms.

Walmart Inc. is hiring 130 drivers to support distribution centers in the Pacific Northwest, including 100 who will be based out of Grandview.

Drivers earn about 89 cents per mile, up to $87,500 in the first year, plus other benefits.

The retail giant employs 8,000 drivers who cover 700 million miles annually in service of the company’s 4,700 U.S. locations.

Candidates must have at least 30 months of full-time experience and no serious traffic violations in the past three years.

Candidates can apply at drive4walmart.com