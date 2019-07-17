Local
Overboard for swift water rescue training
Swift water rescue training by Pasco Fire Department
Rescue swimmer Nathan Schweiger is hoisted onto the Pasco Fire Department’s rescue boat Wednesday morning as he portrays an accident victim during a training exercise by the department’s swift water rescue team at the Pasco Marina on the Columbia River.
Firefighters Dan Sullivan, Todd Pyper and Trevor Jones, from left, also participate in the rescue drill.
