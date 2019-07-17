Overboard for swift water rescue training

Swift water rescue training by Pasco Fire Department Members of the Pasco Fire Department's swift water rescue team participate in quarterly training exercises to maintain certification requirements for the specialized rescue techniques. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Members of the Pasco Fire Department's swift water rescue team participate in quarterly training exercises to maintain certification requirements for the specialized rescue techniques.

Rescue swimmer Nathan Schweiger is hoisted onto the Pasco Fire Department’s rescue boat Wednesday morning as he portrays an accident victim during a training exercise by the department’s swift water rescue team at the Pasco Marina on the Columbia River.

Firefighters Dan Sullivan, Todd Pyper and Trevor Jones, from left, also participate in the rescue drill.

