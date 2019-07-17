Tri-Cities charity concert called ‘Kennewoodstock’ raises money to help Habitat for Humanity

Habitat hands over keys to 102nd family Tri-County Partners Habitat for Humanity dedicates its 102nd home in the Tri-Cities Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Tri-County Partners Habitat for Humanity dedicates its 102nd home in the Tri-Cities

A benefit concert by singer-songwriter James Lanman raised more than $5,000 for Habitat for Humanity last weekend in Kennewick.

This is the third year Lanman has teamed up with Piton Wealth to put the event together. The founder of Piton Wealth, Michelle Clary, had the idea for the fundraiser after she hosted one of his shows in 2017.

Now an annual concert, “Kennewoodstock” takes place at Clary’s home and raises money for the Tri-County branch of Habitat for Humanity.

It drew more than 100 people this year and raised $5,005 through donations and ticket sales that were matched by Piton Wealth.