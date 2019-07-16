Local
Veterans have new choices for medical care in the Tri-Cities
New VA urgent care benefits available
A new Department of Veterans Affairs benefit program allows veterans to go to some urgent care clinics without prior VA authorization.
In the Tri-Cities, On Scene Medical Services in Kennewick and Tri-Cities Community Health in Pasco have signed up for the program.
The VA is working to sign up more participating clinics.
The change comes as the switch was made last month from the Veterans Choice program to the new VA MISSION Act.
To be eligible for the benefit, veterans must be enrolled in the VA health care system and have received care through the VA within the past 24 months.
Urgent care centers are an option for convenient treatment of minor injures and illnesses such as colds, strep throat and pink eye.
